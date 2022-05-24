ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Former all-conference player leaving Fresno State

By Scott Bemis
 6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We learned Monday the Fresno State softball program is losing a player who was an All-Mountain West first-teamer in 2021, as sophomore Adrianna Noriega announced on her twitter account she has entered the transfer portal.

Noriega played only 14 games this past season, starting 10 of them. According to a Fresno State softball spokesperson, she missed the last couple months of the season with an injury.

As a redshirt freshman last season, the outfielder started 47 games, finished with a .328 batting average, drove in 31 runs, and scored 29 runs in earning all-conference honors.

In a note posted to her twitter account, the alum of Silver Creek High School in San Jose wrote “my time here at Fresno State has sadly come to an end. I cannot express to you all how grateful I am to have been a part of something so special. The support that this community shows its athletes is beyond amazing. I have had the privilege of playing with some incredible athletes here, as well as being a part of last year’s Mountain West championship team. I will forever cherish the memories, love and support. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal, and continue my career elsewhere.”

The Fresno State softball team struggled this season, in the first year under new head coach Stacy May-Johnson. The Bulldogs finished 19-36 overall and 10-14 in the Mountain West.

HS Softball: Central, Hanford, Bullard advance to title games

The Central Grizzlies, Hanford Bullpups and Bullard Knights headlined the schools punching their tickets to Central Section softball title games on Wednesday. Those three teams in our viewing area, along with Monache, Orange Cove, and Caruthers on Wednesday, as well as Clovis on Tuesday, also will be playing for section championship games this weekend at […]
HANFORD, CA
Corner Club Wax hosts skating contest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a busy afternoon in Clovis on Sunday for skateboarders for the Five Year Anniversary Skate Contest. The event was hosted by Corner Club Wax and held at Melody Skate Park around noon with local skate brands from all around the valley. It was $5 to get in and they […]
FRESNO, CA
