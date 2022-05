MANATEE COUNTY - “You have to prepare for the worse you can’t just hope that it’s not going to happen," said Principal of Manatee School for The Arts, Dr. Bill Jones. Following the Parkland shooting, the Florida Legislature passed a law requiring all schools in the state to have armed security. Most campuses achieved this through a school resource officer. Manatee School of the Arts, a charter school in Palmetto opted for something different.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO