Do you have the winning ticket? Virginia Lottery searching for $110k expiring ticket holder

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You better double-check the couch cushions, the Virginia Lottery is searching for a $110,000 winning ticket holder. But make haste – the ticket expires Wednesday.

A Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the November 26, 2021, drawing to win a $110,000 jackpot. The ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 1168 Virginia Avenue in Harrisonburg.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means the ticket will become worthless at 5:00 p.m. (close of business) on Wednesday, May 25.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 6-13-19-26-38 .

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or present the winning ticket at a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.

