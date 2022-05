Iga Swiatek is a huge fan of Rafael Nadal. In the press conference during Roland Garros, the Pole said how Rafa has influenced her game, she is not trying to imitate him. The world number 1, who achieved her 30th consecutive victory by beating Alison Riske in two sets, explained: "Rafael Nadal has always been a role model for me, it's not the first time I've said that.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO