The Boston Celtics had a chance to send the Miami Heat packing and advance to their first NBA Finals since 2010. Jimmy Butler had other ideas. Butler went off for 47 points in Friday night's Game 6, leading the Heat to a 111-103 victory and forcing a Game 7 back in Miami. The six-time All-Star shot 16-of-29 from the field and added nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals in an all-around sensational performance.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO