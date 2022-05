Effective: 2022-05-30 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Warming air is causing the fox to mix out, and all areas of fog have lifted above the quarter mile threshold. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 9 AM. Patchy fog is still possible in certain spots over the next hour, particularly over parts of Bladen and Columbus Counties in southeast North Carolina.

