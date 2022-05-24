ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deaf Smith County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Deaf Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baylor, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Dickens, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baylor; Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle; Dickens; Donley; Foard; Gray; Hall; Hardeman; Haskell; Hemphill; Kent; King; Knox; Motley; Stonewall; Throckmorton; Wheeler; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 282 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAYLOR CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HASKELL HEMPHILL KENT KING KNOX MOTLEY STONEWALL THROCKMORTON WHEELER WILBARGER
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds and areas of blowing dust on area roadways.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

