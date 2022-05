Strath Haven's Teghan Syndor competes in the 300-meter hurdles trials on Friday. Sydnor went on to win the 100 hurdles and takes second in the 300 hurdles at the Delco Girls Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Upper Darby High School. (Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group) SHIPPENSBURG — Strath Haven’s Teghan Sydnor looked to her left as she crossed the finish line in the girls’ Class 3A 100-meter hurdles Saturday, saw that no one was in front of her and quickly realized she was a state champion.

UPPER DARBY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO