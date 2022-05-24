ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Flooded flower garden leaves Newburgh homeowner feeling washed out

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbQ8x_0fo4SKTr00

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One Newburgh man recently woke up to an unpleasant surprise — his flower garden, completely destroyed. Paul Loehr lives along Libbert Road in Warrick County. He says he was awakened early Saturday morning by the Chandler Water Department showing him the damage.

Loehr was told it happened between 2 and 4 a.m. Saturday. Officials say it likely gushed for a few hours, nearly depleting a water tower.

Gas leak leads to evacuations in Vanderburgh County

“We came out and I’m expecting water running down the ditch and what I found was a ditch next to my ditch that the water has washed out the dirt completely out of, 3 foot wide, 3 foot deep, about 20 feet long,” said Loehr.

Loehr said his cameras did not show what happened. He tells us he hopes someone comes forward. For now, he says Chandler Water will bring dirt to fill in the new trench and replant some grass seed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Smoke reported from attic, EFD puts out house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department (EFD) was called out to a house fire in the 700 block of E Florida St. on the afternoon of May 29. Dispatch received at least one 911 call and witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Firefighters confirmed what witnesses reported when they arrived on the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Person jumped from the Natcher Bridge

MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic is flowing again on the Natcher Bridge after it was shut down overnight. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident happened near Maceo. Law enforcement officials say on May 29, at 11 p.m., DCSO Deputies saw someone on the Natcher Bridge who had allegedly been making suicidal […]
MACEO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Greenville fireman passes away

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) has lost one of its own. Former GFD member Tony “Louis” Mozone has passed away. Mozone joined the GFD in 2017 and served until he was forced to step down due to medical reasons. The department says that Mozone loved to make everyone laugh and always […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh hosts 2nd annual Strawberry Social

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh Inc. hosted its second annual Strawberry Social on May 29 from 12-4 p.m. The event was held at the Old Lock and Dam, Allen Family Amphitheater and everywhere on the road between. Eyewitness News was told about 1,100 strawberry shortcakes were sold. About 50 craft and food vendors served […]
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warrick County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Chandler, IN
Warrick County, IN
Government
City
Newburgh, IN
Newburgh, IN
Government
My 1053 WJLT

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial Day events in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bosse Field hosts Evansville Food Truck Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The ultimate tailgate experience happened at Bosse Field as the park hosted the 5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival. Trucks were set up inside Bosse Field. About 35 of the Tri-State’s food trucks provided visitors with a vast range of food from American comfort food to seafood to barbecue to desserts […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Scales Lake Beach In Boonville, IN Announces 2022 Opening Date

You don't have to take a road trip to the ocean to enjoy the beach. All you have to do is head to Boonville, Indiana to enjoy Scales Lake Park's Beach. Scales Lake Park in Boonville is an awesome place to spend the summer. You can go camping, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, bike on the trails, check out the petting zoo, and more. I've been going there my whole life, and one of the coolest things about Scales Lake is the lake itself. In particular, the beach.
BOONVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washed Out#Flower Garden#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

New homes revealed to tornado survivors

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – In a matter of seconds, families lost everything due to the destructive December 10 tornado. In the span of 17 days, two families received more than they could ever ask for in the form of brand new homes, all for free, courtesy of God’s Pit Crew. The homes, constructed from […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Dawson Springs has been awarded a $750,000 grant through the National Parks Service. The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant will provide funds to assist owners of historic buildings with rehabilitation and revitalization. It also provides money for repairs to buildings damaged by...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crosses on display in Central Park to honor veterans

Henderson, Ky (WEHT)– Patriotism and appreciation are on display in Downtown Henderson. Central Park is full of thousands of crosses, honoring local veterans. It all start started back in 1946 with 286 crosses in Henderson’s Transylvania park. Now there are thousands of crosses, 5,861 to be exact.  Each cross has a name of a Henderson […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Audubon Park reopening its campgrounds

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Audubon Park is reopening its campgrounds on July 1 after being closed for several years. The campground has been closed for the dam to be repaired at the park lake. Park officials also say work to upgrade the campground has been completed. Work was completed to make sure that electric, water […]
AUDUBON PARK, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Large cat reported on Robin Road in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County Book Mobile announces schedule

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Books are on the move this summer as the Henderson County Public Library Book Mobile announced its park schedule. The schedule is included below. Audubon Mill Park – 11:00 a.m. on June 7, 14, 21, and 28. Newman Park – 9:00 a.m. on May 31, June 28, July 12 and 26. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Road work will begin next week on I-69 in Henderson

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Lane restrictions will begin on I-69 in Henderson County starting on May 31. The lane restrictions will be necessary for a contractor to work on holes, culverts and edge drains in the median before paving can occur. The passing lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-69 will have lane […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh American Legion holds Memorial Day service

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh’s American Legion held a ceremony for those who gave their lives for our country. American Legion Kapperman post #44 held their Memorial Day service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Newburgh on May 28 at 10:30 a.m. The organization prepared for the service by placing a flag on several veterans’ graves […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Shooting on Fulton Ave. leaves victim hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting on the northside of Evansville Saturday afternoon left one person hospitalized, police say. Police tell us the shooting happened on Allens Lane and North Fulton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. An Evansville Police Department officer says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy