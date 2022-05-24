Flooded flower garden leaves Newburgh homeowner feeling washed out

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One Newburgh man recently woke up to an unpleasant surprise — his flower garden, completely destroyed. Paul Loehr lives along Libbert Road in Warrick County. He says he was awakened early Saturday morning by the Chandler Water Department showing him the damage.

Loehr was told it happened between 2 and 4 a.m. Saturday. Officials say it likely gushed for a few hours, nearly depleting a water tower.

“We came out and I’m expecting water running down the ditch and what I found was a ditch next to my ditch that the water has washed out the dirt completely out of, 3 foot wide, 3 foot deep, about 20 feet long,” said Loehr.

Loehr said his cameras did not show what happened. He tells us he hopes someone comes forward. For now, he says Chandler Water will bring dirt to fill in the new trench and replant some grass seed.

