Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Savannah metro area

By Stacker
 6 days ago
(Stacker) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Savannah using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

#17. Pembroke, GA

– 1-year price change: +$35,651 (+22.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$68,196 (+54.7%)

– Typical home value: $192,825 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Garden City, GA

– 1-year price change: +$39,429 (+24.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$83,164 (+72.7%)

– Typical home value: $197,620 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Springfield, GA

– 1-year price change: +$41,518 (+23.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,376 (+50.0%)

– Typical home value: $220,216 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Ellabell, GA

– 1-year price change: +$43,993 (+22.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$78,577 (+49.8%)

– Typical home value: $236,403 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Clyo, GA

– 1-year price change: +$47,212 (+22.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$90,356 (+55.4%)

– Typical home value: $253,594 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Bloomingdale, GA

– 1-year price change: +$47,517 (+23.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,725 (+56.4%)

– Typical home value: $246,094 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Port Wentworth, GA

– 1-year price change: +$51,073 (+28.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,189 (+67.2%)

– Typical home value: $231,863 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Rincon, GA

– 1-year price change: +$52,055 (+23.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,189 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $271,135 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Guyton, GA

– 1-year price change: +$56,585 (+24.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,189 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $286,640 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Savannah, GA

– 1-year price change: +$58,916 (+29.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,719 (+70.0%)

– Typical home value: $261,652 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Thunderbolt, GA

– 1-year price change: +$59,286 (+26.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,462 (+63.3%)

– Typical home value: $285,018 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Montgomery, GA

– 1-year price change: +$62,094 (+24.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,217 (+58.1%)

– Typical home value: $313,656 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Pooler, GA

– 1-year price change: +$63,261 (+26.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,813 (+54.9%)

– Typical home value: $301,242 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Richmond Hill, GA

– 1-year price change: +$65,328 (+22.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,344 (+41.4%)

– Typical home value: $352,721 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Isle of Hope, GA

– 1-year price change: +$89,303 (+24.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$154,797 (+50.8%)

– Typical home value: $459,477 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Tybee Island, GA

– 1-year price change: +$150,839 (+33.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$203,850 (+51.8%)

– Typical home value: $597,588 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Skidaway Island, GA

– 1-year price change: +$188,335 (+35.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$244,573 (+52.0%)

– Typical home value: $714,753 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

This story originally appeared on ZeroDown and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

