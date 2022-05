Jordan Elementary School’s second grade classes went on a field trip last week at C Town Twist. The students were able to watch a helicopter land and then see the inside of the chopper during the trip. The students also got to talk to members of the Centralia Fire Department, including Fire Chief John Lynch, and got to see the inside and compartments of the two fire trucks on hand. They also got to see the inside of a police vehicle during the visit.

