Centralia, IL

Centralia Halloween Parade Theme winner

By Shoppers Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centralia Halloween Parade Theme winner has been announced by the parade committee. This year’s winner is 6-year-old Korbin Thompson, a kindergarten student at Schiller Elementary School. Korbin...

Students take field trip to C Town Twist

Jordan Elementary School’s second grade classes went on a field trip last week at C Town Twist. The students were able to watch a helicopter land and then see the inside of the chopper during the trip. The students also got to talk to members of the Centralia Fire Department, including Fire Chief John Lynch, and got to see the inside and compartments of the two fire trucks on hand. They also got to see the inside of a police vehicle during the visit.
CENTRALIA, IL
Herrin Festa Italiana returning this weekend

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) -If you’re looking for something fun to do this week and weekend, look no further than Herrin, Illinois. The Herrin Festa Italiana is back this year with lots to do and lots to eat. The President of the Festa said he listened to the attendees of...
HERRIN, IL
Brehm Library to host Fancy Nancy Tea Party

C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes, special presentations and programs. One upcoming event is the Fancy Nancy Tea Party which will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on May 26 for girls ages 3-8. Bonjour, everybody. Fancy words are almost like magic. You can take a plain word like feather and — presto change-o! — turn it into something special…a plume! Fancy words also sound beautiful and are fun to say, especially ones in French! Wear your fanciest Nancy like dress. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP call 242-6322 ext. 4. Brehm Library is located at 101 S. 7th St. in Mt., Vernon, Illinois. For more information please call 618-242-6322.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Local farm to open brick and mortar shop in Marion

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A local farm in rural Williamson County will soon be opening a new brick and mortar location in downtown Marion. Glaciers End, currently located on Pittsburg Road near Johnston City, will soon be located inside the former location of India Delight in Marion, just off the square.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Centralia, IL
Illinois Lifestyle
Edwardsville man wins big at Turner Hall Queen of Hearts

Friday nights have gotten busier and busier in Mt. Olive as the Turner Hall Queen of Hearts jackpot continued to grow. On Friday, May 20, only two cards remained- the Queen of Spades and the elusive Queen of Hearts. At 9 p.m. that evening, Tanner Kearby of Edwardsville had his...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Centralia City Memorial Day Holiday Hours

The Water Department and Administrative offices at Centralia City Hall and the Public Works Department will be closed on Monday, May 30th in observance of Memorial Day. All offices will open on Tuesday, May 31st at their regularly scheduled hours. Trash pick up will run a day behind. Please contact the Office of the City Manager with any questions at (618) 533-7623.
Alton community center closes Friday

ALTON - After a 12-year run, The Riverbender Community Center on the corner of 3rd and Belle streets in downtown Alton has closed its doors. Founder John Hentrich, along with the center's executive board, will be stepping down from their positions. The closure was announced on what would be the center's last Friday Night Open Play on May 20. According to Hentrich, the board has been seeking an organization to take over the center since since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the board approached the city during former Mayor Brant Walker's administration, and again last August during Mayor David Goins' administration.
ALTON, IL
Alton delays splash pad opening

ALTON — Weather delays will push back the season opening day for the Alton Splash Pad. According to Alton Parks and Recreation Department officials, recent weather has delayed upgrades to the splash pad that opened last summer. The splash pad is now scheduled to open for the season on Friday, June 3.
ALTON, IL
Marion Tornado Remembrance Ceremony Set for Sunday

MARION – The City of Marion will hold a remembrance ceremony Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Williamson County tornado. On May 29, 1982, a deadly F4 tornado carved a 17-mile long path across Williamson County. It was on the ground for nearly 30 minutes. It claimed 10 lives in Marion, injured 181 citizens, left nearly 1,000 people homeless and cause $85-to-$100 million in damage in its path.
MARION, IL
A New Recreational Waterway Near St. Louis Opens This Weekend

If you're looking for a new water entertainment option in Missouri, you won't have to travel far as there's a new waterway opening north of St. Louis this weekend. The new area is Dardenne Creek Blueway and it's located in St. Charles County. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared video of the project which is now done with phase 1 of the vision for this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fair Saint Louis announces music headliners

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair Saint Louis announced their 2022 music lineup to celebrate America’s birthday. Different artists will perform at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. The top headliners for the fair will include:. X Ambassadors. Well Hungarians. Tyler Farr. Rodney Atkins. Third Eye Blind. Coolio. Montell Jordan.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Get gas today for $2.12 in Fredericktown, Missouri

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – Americans for Prosperity Missouri plan to protest high gas prices Thursday and residents can cash in. The group will roll back the price per gallon to $2.12. They said that was the price the day President Biden took office. Prices are more than $4 now. The group will pay the difference at the Gulf […]
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Illinois Sheriff Raffles Off Guns Morning After Texas School Massacre

The current sheriff of Monroe County, Illinois, is drawing heat from some of his own constituents after announcing yesterday that he is raffling off two firearms to raise money for his election bid. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing announced early yesterday morning on his Facebook page that, "We currently have...
MONROE COUNTY, IL
Christina Portell – Service 1:00 5/26/22

Christina Portell of Potosi died Friday at the age o 51. The funeral service will be 1:00 Thursday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Christina Portell will be 10 to 1 Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
POTOSI, MO

