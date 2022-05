You wouldn't know from looking at his character on Stranger Things, but Joe Quinn isn't big on Dungeons & Dragons. He tried it. He just can't get into it. The London-based actor, 29, one of the main newcomers of season 4, debuts on the Netflix hit as Eddie Munson, the leader and dungeon master of the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's premiere D&D group. Quinn has already been named by some critics as the MVP of the show, thanks to the zeal and ferocity with which Eddie approaches all his campaigns, not to mention his total metal head 'tude towards everything in life.

