“... We have noticed a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases reported this week.“. This, according to an email from Montclair schools superintendent Jonathan Ponds on May 15, to parents in the school district. In fact, on May 15, the seven-day average in New Jersey was 4,751, up from 3,566 a week earlier, and we were receiving almost daily COVID notifications from school. So does Ponds believe that an increase of 33% from the previous week is a drop? Or is he lying to make it easy to tell people they don’t need to mask? No other options to choose from.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO