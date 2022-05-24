Tuesday marks 3 years since Jennifer Dulos' disappearance
Tuesday is the three-year anniversary of the last time Jennifer Dulos was seen.
Dulos dropped her kids off from school on May 24. She was reported missing later that night.
Three years later there is still no sign of her.
The prime suspect in the case, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos, died by suicide following his arrest.
A family friend and spokesperson released a statement saying,
"May 24, 2022, marks three years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared. We feel the immeasurable loss of her person every day; we also delight in her presence and celebrate her spirit as they manifest in her five incredible children. We are deeply grateful that Jennifer's children are thriving and her mother, Gloria, is healthy and well.
There is still an open investigation into Jennifer's murder and disappearance, and we are indebted to the Connecticut State Police for their ongoing dedication to this case. As court proceedings have resumed, we await the next steps in the legal process for the two key individuals who have yet to stand trial.
Above all, we miss Jennifer more than words can express, and we are thankful for the continuing support. In Jennifer's memory, we ask that you hold your loved ones extra close and make time to laugh with friends. Please also remember that there are many missing and murdered people whose stories are never covered in the press, whose families and loved ones continue to grieve. You can help by supporting local organizations that assist survivors of intimate partner violence and by encouraging the press to give equal attention to all victims."
