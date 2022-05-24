ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnston Street shooting leaves one man in the hospital

By Seth Linscombe
cenlanow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An early morning shooting on Johnston Street leaves one man in the hospital. According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the parking lot at 4416 Johnston...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Police seek man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, 1 other in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A man is facing attempted second-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend Sunday in the 1800 block of Monroe Street, according to the Alexandria Police Office. Police said Willie Carradine, 59, of Alexandria, reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend, a woman in her 50s, and her...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Violent Crime#Lafayette Police
KATC News

LPD Investigate Saturday Morning Shooting, one dead

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34a.m., to conducted a welfare check at a residence. During that time, officers found a 43 year old male dead inside of his residence. Preliminary investigation revealed the male victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his live in girlfriend in the early morning hours. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a pistol and shot the victim. The suspect fled the residence in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself into authorities in Longview, Texas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Shooting death under investigation in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police said they are investigating the shooting death of a Monroe man that occurred Saturday night in the 2900 block of Houston Street. Gil Woods, Jr., 41, was found around 11 p.m. Saturday by officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired. Woods suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

‘You should not be here’ Lafayette man charged with hate crime after allegedly threatening Hispanic neighbors, firing weapon

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is facing a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly threatened and intimidated a Hispanic family who were his neighbors. Phillip James Alexander, 26, faces multiple charges including hate crimes, discharging firearms, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

LSP investigate body found near woods in Pointe Coupee Parish

BATCHELOR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a body that was found in Pointe Coupee Parish on Saturday. According to the state police, detectives from Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division in Baton Rouge were called by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office on May 28 about human remains that were found in a wooded area near LA-417.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after cutting victim with knife

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex. According to arrest documents, Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) arrived to the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue regarding a possible disturbance Friday afternoon. The victim told officials that Emanuel Cabrera swung a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Saturday night homicide on Houston Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Monroe man was fatally shot Saturday night in the 2900 block of Houston Street in Alexandria. According to Alexandria police, officers responded to a 911 call around 11 p.m. and found Gil Woods, Jr., 41, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Man accused of punching, biting pregnant girlfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man accused of punching, biting, and attempting to choke his pregnant girlfriend during an early morning argument on Sunday, May 29. According to an arrest document, it was shortly before 3 a.m....
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish leaves one dead

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Sunset man is dead after his vehicle crashed in St. Landry Parish Saturday evening. According to Louisiana State Police, troopers from Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy. 357 near Park Avenue in St. Landry Parish right before 4 p.m. on Saturday.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KTBS

Lafayette man arrested for stealing checks from mailboxes

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - One man is in custody and more arrests are expected after Lafayette Police say they caught someone stealing as much as $600,000 in checks from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes in the Lafayette area. Twenty-eight-year-old Beau LaFleur faces 19 counts of monetary instrument abuse, 15 counts...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy