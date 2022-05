The following post contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as for numerous past Marvel movies. One of the more interesting aspects of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is its treatment of dreams, which the film reveals are not simply fantasies from a person’s inner subconscious but are actually connections between variants throughout the multiverse. When Doctor Strange has a dream about a version of himself with a ponytail trying to save a young woman named America, that’s not some random nightmare; it really happened, and in a dream he was able to tap into the life of another Strange from across the multiverse.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO