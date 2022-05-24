Thunderstorms this evening. Our first 70°+ day in the forecast. – Kris

The Department of Ecology says a cool and wet spring brought relief to much of Washington following the drought of 2021, but in a few parts of eastern Washington, the drought lingers. Because of that , the Washington Department of Ecology has issued an amended drought declaration for watersheds in eight eastern Washington counties that will go into effect June 1st. Under the amended declaration, five watersheds spanning parts of Spokane, Lincoln, Grant, Adams, Whitman, Stevens, Okanogan and Pend Oreille counties will remain in “drought emergency” status. All other counties east of the Cascade Mountains will be downgraded to “drought advisory” status. Counties west of the Cascade Mountains no longer fall under drought conditions.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO