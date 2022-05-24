ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms this evening. Our first 70°+ day in the forecast. – Kris

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlow-moving thunderstorms will continue to develop and move east through the Inland Northwest through this evening. The best chance of storms is before 9:00 p.m. The storms are capable of producing brief...

KXLY

Overnight showers, afternoon storms for Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– As you have probably guessed when we watched the skies clouding over on Saturday evening, the good times are over for a little bit as far as weather this Memorial Day weekend. Showers will drizzle around the Inland Northwest into the evening. Most of the wet weather will be south of I-90 as a storm system tracks inland from Portland to the Blue Mountains. Expect rain around the Blues, southern Palouse, and L-C Valley overnight and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

How to recognize fire weather and get wildfire alerts

Wildfires can blow up in a matter of minutes. Knowing how to get wildfire alerts and being aware of fire weather conditions will help you be aware and stay safe during fire season. Fire weather in the Inland Northwest is any combination of dry, hot, and windy conditions that make...
MALDEN, WA
KXLY

Cold spring weather will impact recreation this month

SPOKANE, Wash.– National Forest officials in the Inland Northwest are telling people to expect some more adverse conditions for Memorial Day weekend than in the past few years. The coldest spring season since 2011 means that conditions in the backcountry are weeks behind compared to an average year. Snow...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Severe thunderstorm threat Thursday evening for Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — While it's the warmest day of the year for the Spokane area, there is also the chance for severe thunderstorms this evening for parts of Washington and Idaho. The Storm Prediction Center, which oversees severe weather risk across the country, has placed areas of southeastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
pnwag.net

Despite Recent Showers Portions Of Eastern Washington Remain Dry

The Department of Ecology says a cool and wet spring brought relief to much of Washington following the drought of 2021, but in a few parts of eastern Washington, the drought lingers. Because of that , the Washington Department of Ecology has issued an amended drought declaration for watersheds in eight eastern Washington counties that will go into effect June 1st. Under the amended declaration, five watersheds spanning parts of Spokane, Lincoln, Grant, Adams, Whitman, Stevens, Okanogan and Pend Oreille counties will remain in “drought emergency” status. All other counties east of the Cascade Mountains will be downgraded to “drought advisory” status. Counties west of the Cascade Mountains no longer fall under drought conditions.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: Deadly collision on I-90 near Liberty Lake in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on I-90, just west of Appleway overpass, happened at 7 p.m. tonight. Spokane Area Traffic tweeted confirmed someone died. Collision at milepost 294. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted expect significant delays in area. This is a developing story, we will update you as...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Upscale Sale 2022 is coming soon to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony Associates’ 2022 Upscale Sale is coming back this year. The sale takes place at the former Toys R Us store location on North Division Street. Items ranging from furniture, jewelry, decor, electronics and more are donated to the scale. The money from the sale goes to the Spokane Symphony.
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA investigating 4 dead wolves found in Stevens County

SPOKANE, Wash. — A poaching investigation has been launched after two Stevens County deputies stumbled upon four dead wolves in northeast Washington while on snowmobile patrol near the Canadian border on Feb. 8, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Some environmental groups contend the animals were poisoned,...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Packed In: First-of-its-kind cohousing community opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – With more people moving into the Inland Northwest, there aren’t as many homes to accommodate them. People are feeling the housing crunch, and a brand new, first-of-its-kind cohousing community in the Inland Northwest just finished and opened up. It already sold out. Haystack Heights Cohousing has been in the works for five years, sitting in the South...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Memorial Day events in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area

SPOKANE Wash. - Spokane and surrounding areas are preparing to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Locations around the Inland Northwest will host a variety of events to observe and celebrate Memorial Day 2022. Family Fun. Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho will offer free admission to military personnel, veterans, police officers,...
SPOKANE, WA
FireEngineering.com

One Dead, One Badly Burned as Spokane (WA) Fights Four Major Fires

The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash. May 27—Spokane (WA) Fire Department crews responded to four fires in five hours early Thursday morning, including one that claimed a life and another that left a home’s resident badly burned. Three fires were reported within half an hour. Fire personnel were called to...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

City closures, delays for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30, and many establishments will be closed for the federal holiday. In Spokane, City Hall and other facilities will be closed, including the Waste-to-Energy facility. City employees will not be available via phone, nor for online customer service needs, including developers services and permit functions, 3-1-1 inquiries, utility billing questions, and records requests. Spokane Municipal Court and Spokane Public Libraries will also be closed.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Stevens County

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year old girl was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning at a kids camp near Fruitland, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The attack happened around 11 a.m. this morning. The girl's condition is unknown, but WDFW said the cougar has been killed.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA

