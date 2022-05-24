PG&E reports over 2,100 Nevada County homes, businesses without power for several hours

More than 2,100 homes and businesses in western Nevada County were without electricity for several hours Monday as Pacific Gas and Electric Co. officials anticipated it would be nightfall before power in the area was restored.

The two power outages began about 1:50 p.m. Monday with nearly 3,000 PG&E customers without electricity in the area of Penn Valley and Rough and Ready communities, according to PG&E’s online outage information page . Power had been restored for customers in one of the outage areas.

As of 6:45 p.m., one outage remained with customers expected to have power restored by 9:06 p.m., according to PG&E. Crews were reportedly assessing the cause of the outage at the location. Initially, PG&E had estimated that power would be restored for these customers by 5 p.m.