New survey says $750k is what people need to live comfortably in Phoenix

12 News
12 News
 6 days ago
ARIZONA, USA — For a sixth year, personal investment firm Charles Schwab's Modern Wealth Survey provides a snapshot of Americans' thinking about saving, spending, investing, and wealth. In Arizona, the definition of wealth is greater than in many parts of the country. How much money do you think...

Incognito Mosquito
6d ago

All by design. They tried to ring the rest of earth up to America’s status in the 1940s but failed. Now America will be dragged down to fit the agenda.

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 auto repair shops for 2022

Here are the Top 10 auto repair shops in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
AZFamily

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Phoenix metro area

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand...
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/29)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Allied Health and Support Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Wednesday June 1 from 2pm – 5pm for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters from their multiple Phoenix area locations. Interviewing for the following positions; Respiratory, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs, Pharmacists, Laboratory, Medical Assistant/Patient Care Techs, Patient Registration, Scheduling and Medical Billing, Nutrition and Housekeeping Services. Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500* on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at HonorHealth Shea Medical Center 9003 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Brady Conference Center. Learn more here.
Ranking Arizona: Top 10 consignment shops for 2022

Here are the Top 10 consignment shops in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
Shea Homes closes on 5 new land deals across the Valley

Shea Homes, winner of the MAME Builder of the Year award three consecutive years beginning in 2019, announced five major land acquisitions in the first five months of 2022. The acquisitions crisscross the Valley in Scottsdale, Peoria, Mesa, Cave Creek and Glendale and will total more than 1,200 new homes.
12 News

Here are some Phoenix Memorial Day weather facts

PHOENIX — Memorial Day 2022 is here and people around the Valley are honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. As people take a moment to remember those who served, we are also taking a look back on what the weather during Memorial Days in Phoenix in years past have looked like.
Brian Bowen
Hotel remodel brings a bit of Hawaii to Arizona Avenue

The Aloha boutique motel on Arizona Avenue in Chandler transformed many times on its way to a grand reopening with a Hawaiian motif. When owners Bill Simmonds and John Hylton first looked at the aging motel that first opened in 1950, they were thinking of converting it into apartments. “We...
A look inside IDA on McKinley shipping container housing project

From journeying across the ocean to transporting people into new, sustainable homes, these 66 recycled shipping containers were made to move. IDA on McKinley is the tallest development built from shipping containers in the nation, according to design-build firm Local Studio. Opening in June, the six-story building features 18 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with ground-floor space for commercial tenants.
12 News

Water supply issue in Casa Grande takes new turns

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Nearly a year after the Arizona Department of Water Resources said it won’t approve new supply certificates for groundwater use in the Pinal Active Management Area, local groups are pushing back on the agency’s findings and developers have found a way to keep building homes without the need for certificates.
12 News

VERIFY: Yes, you can text 911 anywhere in Arizona

PHOENIX — 911, it's the three-digit number that no one hopes to call and can be the last resort when things go wrong. However, what if you can't call because of a disability or the current situation?. Could you text?. THE QUESTION:. Can you text 911?. SOURCES:. Megan Rose...
Americans flocked to Arizona cities amid COVID-19 pandemic

(The Center Square) – Whether it was following new opportunities or taking advantage of the untethering of remote work, Arizona’s cities saw significant population growth in 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census released its annual population estimates for cities and counties Thursday, reflecting changes in...
1217-Fairmount

Nice open floorplan, 2 bed 1 bath, with refrigerator. Washer and dryer in the unit. Across the street from Longview Elementary.
Where to get the best summer seafood in metro Phoenix

The triple-digit heat is upon us, and it’s time to start eating for summer. And here in Arizona, this is about survival, so the colder the dish, the better. Popsicles, fresh fruit, salads and icy cocktails might come to mind for some. But Nikki Buchanan has another suggestion: seafood.
AZFamily

Scottsdale woman says pet sitter mistreated dog, trashed home

Paradise Valley man helps the neighborhood by cleaning up dog poop, trash. Jim Saunders calls himself the "Poop Fairy" and has taken it upon himself to keep his Paradise Valley community clean. Trouble hiring has led to some Phoenix-area city pools remaining closed for summer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights, a Phoenix Point of Pride

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Locals have called it “The Wedding Cake” house, as the shape of the multi-tiered home resembles a three-layer cake. You’ve likely seen the unique structure near the intersection of Van Buren and 52nd streets. Drivers along the Loop 202 freeway enjoy a clear view of the Phoenix landmark perched atop a knoll surrounded by acres of the desert landscape.
Plummeting lake levels threaten Gilbert’s water supply

Arizona and other Western states that take water from the lower Colorado River for cities and farms were hoping for a good season of rain and snow this winter to keep water levels in the river’s reservoirs above dangerously low levels. Instead, they got another bad year. The dry...
