31 Times Elizabeth Olsen Was Goofy, Chaotic, And Wholesome Behind The Scenes With Other Marvel Actors

By Nora Dominick
 3 days ago

1. First, when Elizabeth Olsen always knew Paul Bettany 's catchphrase while promoting Avengers: Infinity War , and she made sure to say it in every single interview they did together.

2. When Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth drank margaritas together on The Late Late Show with James Corden , and it was perfectly chaotic.

3. When she played Avengers Pictionary with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and the whole interview just radiated "big brother making fun of little sister" energy.

4. When Kathryn Hahn and Lizzie consistently compliment each other every time they get together, like when they were at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2021.

5. When Tom Holland revealed the best advice he's learned from Elizabeth, and how it has stuck with him after all these years.

6. When she attended the 2021 Emmy Awards after being nominated for WandaVision , and she was so excited when Evan Peters, who, of course, played fake Pietro, won for his work in Mare of Easttown .

7. When she reunited with Julian Hilliard, who plays Wanda's son Billy, on the red carpet for the Multiverse of Madness premiere, and it was simply the cutest thing on this planet.

8. When Elizabeth screamed after Robert Downey Jr. ate Chris Evans' donut, and the three of them couldn't keep a straight face.

9. When she played musical beers alongside Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, and Jimmy Fallon, and she got very competitive.

10. When Elizabeth talked about how even though she's been in the MCU for eight years now, she's still looking up to Scarlett Johansson and following her lead.

11. When she excitedly showed Anthony Mackie the blueberries she picked one morning in the middle of an interview.

12. When Benedict Cumberbatch joked that Lizzie should read the script before showing up to set, and she had the best reaction.

13. When she was goofing around behind the scenes of a photo shoot and made Paul Bettany laugh.

14. When Xochitl Gomez revealed the advice she got from Elizabeth while they were filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

15. When Kathryn Hahn missed filming alongside Elizabeth and Teyonah Parris so much, that she accidentally entered a WandaVision scene way too early.

16. When Sebastain Stan stopped an interview so he could say hi to Elizabeth, and then he got flustered when she complimented him, too.

17. When she revealed that she had never met John Krasinski, despite the fact that they shared several big and important scenes together in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

18. When Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lizzie talked about how weird it was to film with Ultron and have to look higher than James Spader because Ultron is much taller. So, Aaron was constantly screaming on set to remind Lizzie to look up.

19. When Lizzie and Evan Peters could not stop laughing while filming this WandaVision scene, and the outtakes are so perfect.

20. When Anthony Mackie lovingly made fun of Elizabeth for only having to do hand movements in Captain America: Civil War , while everyone else was running around.

21. When Jeremy Renner proposed that a Wanda and Clint Barton spinoff should be called... Fuller House, and Elizabeth lost it.

22. When Mark Ruffalo shared these absolutely adorable behind-the-scenes photos of Elizabeth and Paul Bettany on the set of Avengers: Infinity War .

Heard they were going super lo-fi for #WandaVision 🤭 Congrats and can’t wait to watch @Paul_Bettany &amp; Elizabeth Olsen back on my screen 💚

@MarkRuffalo 02:06 PM - 15 Jan 2021

23. When Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth competed in a rock, paper, scissors competition, and she was so excited when she won.

24. When Tom Hiddleston and Lizzie talked about who would win in a fight between their Marvel characters, and Tom adorably had done so much research on Wanda's journey in the MCU.

25. When Paul Bettany told the story about how he was cast as Vision after voicing J.A.R.V.I.S., and Lizzie was so invested in the story even though she'd heard it before.

26. When Kathryn Hahn and Lizzie joked about how they should've won "Best Kiss" instead of "Best Fight," and honestly, put these two in a rom-com together ASAP.

27. When she had no idea that Chris Evans was hiding in the bathroom waiting to scare her.

28. When she was simply adorable behind the scenes of Multiverse of Madness with Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne, aka Wanda's sons.

29. When Elizabeth snuck up behind Anthony Mackie while he was doing an interview, and it was just a great and funny reunion.

30. When Elizabeth and Paul Bettany revealed that they improvised Wanda and Vision's final scene in Infinity War and how they talked a lot about this moment before they even got to filming.

31. And finally, when Elizabeth talked about some of the long-lasting friendships she'd made with other MCU actors while working on Marvel movies and other projects.

We can't fit everything into one post, so tell me which other Elizabeth Olsen and other MCU actors behind-the-scenes moments you love in the comments below!

