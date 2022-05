In protest of the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, students from Oakland School for the Arts (OSA) led a schoolwide march to Oakland City Hall on May 9. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, its effect will be tremendous. Eighteen states already have laws in place that say they will ban abortion if the 1973 ruling is overturned. According to the Guttmatcher Institute, 58% of people with uteruses of reproductive age will live in states that don’t support abortion.

