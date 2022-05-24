ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City Council to vote on water ordinance

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – On Monday, May 23, Spokane City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance that would help reduce water use in the city. If approved the ordinance would prohibit outdoor watering between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from June 1 to Oct....

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Usage#Politics Local#Spokane City Council
