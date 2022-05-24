City Council to vote on water ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. – Visitors to the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture over the last couple of months might’ve noticed a group of people carving canoes out of two one hundred year old cedar logs.Members of some of the Inland Northwest’s Indigenous Tribes have been putting on the demonstration since March at the museum, as part of the resurgence of traditional Indigenous canoe culture.”We’re out here to show people our efforts in revitalizing our language and our culture,” Devon Peone, a member of the Spokane Tribe, said.”For over 70 years, we haven’t seen canoes come up the river, so this is a part of re-introduction and re-education for everybody here–to show that we’re still here and doing all of the things our ancestors did.”One main focus is bringing salmon home to the Spokane and Columbia Rivers, which have dams blocking their paths. Salmon are keystone species for many ecosystems and indigenous cultures.”In June during the Summer Solstice we do a salmon ceremony up in Kettle Falls with all of the local tribes in the area. That’s a way we’re calling back the salmon to come back up the Columbia and Spokane and up to Kettle Falls,” Craig Hill said.Hill is a member of the Spokane Tribe, and the main presenter of the canoe carving demonstration, a role he describes as “being the ‘Q and A’ guy.””Carving these canoes and putting them out on the water is a big part of that as well,” Hill said.The project provides a special opportunity for reconnection, and is hopefully a piece of the bigger puzzle.”It’s very, very powerful–the energy, the love, the comradery that’s happening here,” Peone said. “To see it between the tribes and then also the community and the town. This is the goal, to bring us together and so we can all move together in a better, healing way.” “This is just the beginning of it, we’re going to see a lot more interaction between the tribes and the community for our healing,” Peone continued. “The dream is 100 canoes going up the river. Families, children, elders all going up the river together to go pray for salmon.”The first phase of the canoe carving process wrapped up Memorial Day Weekend. The two canoes will be on display at the 37th Annual Mac ArtFest–taking place June 3-5 at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture–before being completed over the summer.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO