4-vehicle crash closes Alameda
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Three people were taken to area hospitals, one with serious injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Alameda near Prado Monday evening.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when El Paso Fire was called to the scene where extrication was needed.
Two patients had minor injuries, and one had severe injuries.
EPPD initially closed east and westbound lanes of Alameda for several hours, as first responders and police worked the scene.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .
- Staff find gun, loaded magazine in Sacramento elementary student’s desk
- 2nd baby formula shipment arrives in Washington DC
- Who are the victims of the Texas school massacre?
- More than half of Americans want stricter gun laws: poll
- Jury finds romance novelist guilty of murdering her husband
- Joshua Duggar sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on child pornography charges
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0