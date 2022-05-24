ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

4-vehicle crash closes Alameda

By Andra Litton
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqeIb_0fo4Gikz00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Three people were taken to area hospitals, one with serious injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Alameda near Prado Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when El Paso Fire was called to the scene where extrication was needed.

Two patients had minor injuries, and one had severe injuries.

EPPD initially closed east and westbound lanes of Alameda for several hours, as first responders and police worked the scene.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Large police presence reported in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A large police presence is responding in downtown El Paso. The areas near 7th Avenue and St. Vrain Street have been taped off by police. We have reached out to El Paso police and fire for more information. A spokesman with El Paso fire told...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vigils for Uvalde victims held in El Paso, Socorro

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Mayor Pro Temp Peter Svarzbein and Rep. Cassandra Hernandez invited the community to come together in a solemn moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde shooting. Held at the East-Central park where a memorial wall for the victims of the August 3 massacre, the vigil was an emotional […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to murder in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second person has been charged in connection with a murder that occurred in Socorro last February. 19-year-old Daisy Rodriguez, was arrested and charged after a continued investigation where she was identified as a participant in the murder of Azul Ruiz, back in February 12, 2022. When the El Paso […]
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Person in critical condition after ATV crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was rushed to the hospital Friday night following an ATV crash. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday. It happened on 2604 Sammy Cervantes St. Fire dispatch said the person was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Officials said the crash only involved one vehicle. Only one The post Person in critical condition after ATV crash in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Juveniles face felony for false threats against schools in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday in El Paso false threats of an armed person either on the Bel Air High School campus or near the campus circulated through text messages. The El Paso County Attorney Juvenile Trial Team Chief Emily Dawson told KTSM 9 News that juveniles who make false threats face felony-level […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officials warn ahead of mosquito season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the summer season just around the corner, it means the Borderland is officially in mosquito season. not only are these bugs annoying but they can also cause diseases, the most common being the West Nile Virus. El Paso City County Health’s Doctor Hector Ocaranza says you are more susceptible […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man found guilty of kidnapping and carjacking

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal jury convicted Fernando Angel Puga of kidnapping, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, and transportation of a stolen vehicle in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on June 9, 2017, Puga and co-defendant 38-year-old Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, from Mexico, approached a man working at a food truck in El […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Traffic Accident#4 Vehicle Crash#El Paso Fire#Eppd#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Americans#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Man shot, found in car in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The man, whose name has not been released yet was airlifted to University Medical Center early Tuesday morning. DASO Sheriff Kim Stewart told KTSM deputies were dispatched around 2:05 a.m. to the 4600 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs4local.com

Man in critical condition after being shot in head in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 36-year-old man was shot in the head in Las Cruces on Tuesday, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the Dove Canyon Mobile Home Park on South Main Street around 8:59 p.m. where they found the man with a gunshot wound.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Rising gas prices could affect weekend getaways

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Memorial Day weekend is usually a time where families take a road trip together but even as El Paso has the lowest gas prices in the state, some still feel like it’s not worth it to make the drive. According to Triple A, gas prices in El Paso are currently […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

After Uvalde, PTSD a concern for residents near and far from shooting

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde was tragic and it’s impact will resonate far beyond the hurt residents of that community. Not only has the shooting caused trauma and heartache in the victims and their families, but it can also trigger survivors who have experienced something similar, like those who lived […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

I-10 Widening West Project set to start May 31

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced I-10 widening project will begin right after Memorial Day. The construction will stretch from I-10 off Mesa all the way to Vinton, upgrading from two lanes to three lanes on each side. TxDOT officials said the project is meant to help with the constant […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local doctor provides sunscreen awareness tips you might be overlooking

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Water parks and pools are now officially open which could mean more people spending their leisure time outside, however, the more time spent outdoors, according to people familiar, can cause more than just a sunburn if we’re unaware of proper sunscreen facts. Not wearing sunscreen, or forgetting to reapply can […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy