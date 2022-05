Three days after the shooting in Buffalo and a week before the shooting in Texas, South Seneca Central School District had its own threat to assess. FingerLakes1.com has learned of an incident that occurred on Tuesday, May 17 around 10:30 a.m. at South Seneca Middle School. The incident involved a student who allegedly had a list of student and staff member names open on his school-provided Chromebook, which sparked concern among other students in the classroom.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO