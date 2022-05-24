ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lyon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-25 09:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook...

Wind Advisory issued for Montgomery, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Ottawa; Republic; Washington WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds have weakend below wind advisory criteria, so the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Winds will remain breezy with gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible through this evening.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Labette; Marion; McPherson; Neosho; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS

