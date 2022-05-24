Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
