Hydrologic Outlook issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ANDERSON COUNTY, KS ・ 52 MINUTES AGO