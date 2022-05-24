ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CNN’s Jake Tapper taped show after positive COVID test: report

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJt7Z_0fo4Fo1800

CNN anchor Jake Tapper filmed an episode of his prime time show at the cable news network earlier this month after testing positive for COVID — leaving staffers fuming, a report said.

Tapper tested positive for the virus while at the network’s DC bureau on May 9 just before his 4 p.m. show, but he didn’t scurry home right away after the diagnosis, two people familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast’s media newsletter Confider.

The delayed departure angered some colleagues.

“This happened in the same week that the country was mourning the millionth death due to COVID, which Jake covered on his show,” one staffer told Confider.

Tapper, who can be prickly over coverage of him and CNN, had the network’s public relations team “run interference” on media outlets inquiring about it, Confider wrote.

A CNN flack insisted to Confider Tapper followed protocol.

“Testing is voluntary to enter our offices. It is mandatory to enter the studios. He tested shortly before his show,” a spokesperson said, according to Confider. “When he was notified of the positive result, he asked CNN execs what to do and then followed it to the letter—he double-masked and isolated, did the show solo in a flash studio (single-person enclosed room) and went home immediately after.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BNH6_0fo4Fo1800
A CNN spokesperson insisted Tapper followed protocols despite testing positive for the virus.
Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP

The CNN spokesperson also told Confider, “Everyone on The Lead team was notified during their pre-show call that day. Jake had only been in direct contact with a few others, who were also notified.”

Tapper was subbed in by Dana Bash the following day, but then returned to his show a day later from a home studio, according to Confider.

Comments / 3

Related
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Dana Bash
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy