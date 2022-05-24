Local roundup: Stonington girls' lacrosse edges Bacon, advances to ECC semis

Stonington — Emma Logel had four goals and Ivy Goodman added three goals and an assist as third-seeded Stonington beat No. 6 Bacon Academy on Monday, 10-8, in an Eastern Connecticut Conference girls' lacrosse first-round tournament game.

Stonington (13-4) will play No. 2 Killingly at 5 p.m. in Tuesday's semifinals at Montville. The teams did not meet during the regular season.

Katherine Glenn had two goals, Lauren Goebel scored and Gabby Dimock had an assist for Stonington. Shya Fine also had eight saves.

Anna Legault had two goals and an assist, Skylar Gustavsen and Sarah Newton both scored twice and Maddox Burton and Neely Heart each had a goal and an assist for the Bobcats (11-6). Jessica Schuth added five saves and Joelly Stella had an assist.

In other games:

• Rita Sefransky had six goals and three assists and Elaina Brookhart added 14 saves as fourth-seeded Fitch downed fifth-seeded Waterford 18-9 in an ECC first-round game. Bridget O'Leary had a goal and four assists, Madison Corbiel had four goals and Nora Casey had three goals and an assist for Fitch (10-7). Also, Sophia Clang had two goals and an assist, Allison Sousa had a goal and an assist and Brooke Bergendahl scored. The Falcons will play top-seeded East Lyme in the other semifinal at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Montville. The Vikings beat Fitch twice during the regular season. Emily Gates had six goals and an assist, Amelia Allen, Marin Mahoney and Victoria Storm all scored and Madison Gates had an assist for the Lancers (10-6-1).

Girls' tennis

• The ECC tournament will have a Stonington flavor when the semifinals take place on Tuesday at Stonington High. Three of the four singles semifinalists are from Stonington and the Bears will have two teams in the doubles semifinals.

The biggest surprise for Stonington was No. 12 Mia Lewandowski, who upset No. 5 Julia Mielguj of Fitch in the first round, then advanced to the semis after No. 4 seed Mara Wolff of East Lyme was forced to default with an injury in the quarters. Lewandowski will face top-seed and defending champion Sarah Hage of Waterford in the semis at 3 p.m.

The other semifinal will be an all-Stonington affair with No. 2 Maddie Hamm facing No. 3 Grace Duggan. Hamm, who won the ECC singles title as a freshman, rallied for a 5-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 7 Addy Smith of Woodstock Academy in the quarterfinals.

In the doubles semfinals, top-seeded Katie Johnstone-Katya Snegovskikh of Stonington will face No. 5 Anna Servidio-Kristine Lee of Fitch while No. 7 Marcella Hamm-Lauren Buckley of Stonington will take on No. 3 Ellie Bishop Klee-Logan Reynolds of Woodstock.

H.S. softball

• Emma Bayor pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and hit a solo home run with three runs and an RBI as third-seeded Old Lyme beat No. 6 Hale-Ray 6-1 in a Shoreline Conference quarterfinal. Jamie Bucior had two doubles, three RBI and scored for Old Lyme (16-5), which will play at No. 2 Cromwell in Tuesday's semifinals (4 p.m.) Cromwell beat No. 7 Valley Regional in its quarterfinal 5-0.

• Caity Flynn pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and helped herself at the plate with two hits, including a double, four RBI and three runs as second-seeded Norwich Tech downed No. 7 Wilcox Tech 20-7 in a Connecticut Technical Conference quarterfinal that lasted six innings due to the mercy rule. Morgan Cook had two hits, five RBI and three runs, Emily Grant had four hits and two runs and Sydney Brown had three hits, including a double, with two runs for Norwich Tech (14-4), which will host No. 6 Wolcott Tech in Tuesday's semifinals at 3:45 p.m. Wolcott Tech beat No. 3 Platt Tech in its quarterfinal, 8-1. Also, Autumn Cook had a double, home run and two runs and Abby Ulrich had two hits and two runs.

• Caylee Cliett and Sam Money both went 3-for-4 in Ledyard's 5-2 win over Fitch. Aaliyah Amidon struck out five for Ledyard (15-5) and catcher Paige Perkins threw out three runners trying to steal. The Falcons are 12-8.

• Plainfield beat New London 17-2. Cassandra Roman and Gabriela Santiago each had a hit and an RBI, Aricelli Archer and Anijha Thomas singled and scored and Alina Skrabacz went 3-for-3 for New London (1-16).

• Tourtellotte beat Grasso Tech 22-0. Steffi Germoso and Sam Post both singled for the Eagles (0-13).

Baseball

• Winning pitcher Randy Vidal allowed five hits and four runs over six innings and struck out eight as fifth-seeded Grasso Tech edged No. 4 Norwich Tech 4-3 in a CTC quarterfinal. Vidal went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI, Jesus Sanchez had two hits and two RBI and Jaivon Velez had a sacrifice fly for Grasso (10-7), which will play at top-seeded Abbott Tech in Tuesday's semifinals at 4 p.m. Abbott beat No. 8 Wolcott Tech 2-0 in its quarterfinal. Norwich Tech is 13-8.

• Windham beat Wheeler 5-2. Sean Bergel had two hits and an RBI, John Anderson hit an RBI single and Mason Perkins singled and scored for Wheeler (6-12).

• Nate Patriel went 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs for Ledyard in its 16-14 win over Griswold on Sunday. Braydon Wuestner had two hits, including a double, with three RBI for Ledyard (9-11) and Zion Fraser went 3-for-3 and scored three times. Sawyer Hakkinen-Hendrick also went 3-for-4 with two runs. Sean Garvin went 4-for-4, including two doubles, with four RBI for the Wolverines (7-13).

Boys' golf

• Grant Kortfelt shot a 39 to earn medalist honors and led Montville past East Lyme 167-175. Morgun Whittaker shot a 42 for Montville (12-3) and Cameron DeCecco and Tyler Radford both shot a 43. Tyler Moore shot a 40, Jac, Bucko a 41 and Pat Kelly a 44 for the Vikings (8-9).

• Medalist Nolan Blewitt shot a 45 to lead Grasso Tech to a 203-206 win over Vinal Tech in a Connecticut Technical Conference game. Norman Maranda shot a 47 for Grasso (7-9, 7-8).

Girls' golf

• East Lyme's Mary Haburay and Sarah Healy both shot a 54 to place East Lyme past Bacon Academy 232-240 in an ECC meet. East Lyme is 5-5, 5-3. Mia Belcamino and Gianna Duckworth shared medalist honors (53) for the Bobcats (4-9, 2-7).

Women's track and field

• Coast Guard Academy's Michelle Kwafo has a qualified for a pair of events at this weekend's NCAA Division III Championships in Geneva, Ohio. Kwafo will compete in the 100-meter dash and 100 hurdles. She is tied for the seventh best time in the nation this season in the 100 (11.91 seconds) and is 18th in the 100 hurdles (14.40). She is the school record-holder in both events for the Bears.