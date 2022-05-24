NFA boys cruise to sixth straight ECC outdoor track and field title

NFA’s Aldon Dawson pushes to the finish during NFA's record-breaking win in the 4x100-meter relay during Monday's ECC Division I and II track and field championships at East Lyme High School. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

East Lyme — The last time Norwich Free Academy met East Lyme with an Eastern Connecticut Conference championship on the line, at the indoor meet Feb. 6 at the Coast Guard Academy, East Lyme one-upped the Wildcats to capture the league title.

Let's just say that fact bugged the NFA athletes a little.

"Of course. Of course. We're competitors so we want to come out and win," NFA senior Dangelo Aristilde said. "Show 'em what we can really do. We had our revenge going the whole offseason and the whole season leading up to this. I tell the guys every single day, 'Meet record every single time we step on the track. Meet record.' And we did that."

NFA's 4x100-meter relay team, led by Aristilde, jump-started things Monday with a meet-record time of 42.94 seconds and the Wildcats went on to win the ECC Division I-II outdoor track and field title for the sixth straight season, finishing with 204 points. East Lyme was second with 95, followed by Fitch with 93 and Bacon Academy with 85.

NFA's 4x100 team of Stephen Lee, Aristilde, Jeremiah Paul and Aldon Dawson broke the ECC record of 42.97 seconds set in 2013 by Ledyard's Joe Carter, Steven Servedio, Alex Paterson and Alex Hintz-Valdez.

The Wildcats won nine of the 18 events, with Aristilde, Michaelly Luc and Glendon Dawson each taking two individual titles. Aristilde won the 100 (10.99) and 200 (22.18), Luc the long jump (20 feet, 9.5 inches) and triple jump (42-3.25) and Dawson the 110 hurdles (15.46) and 300 hurdles (41.12). Jayden Desilus (high jump) and Jordan Ribeiro (shot put) also won events for NFA.

"I think that's something that they took personally," NFA coach Tom Teixeira said of losing the indoor title to East Lyme. "For me, I don't know. It seems like every winter they beat us up in the winter and then we come out and beat them in the spring."

Teixeira called the 4x100 relay "a little bit of an electrifying start" to the meet.

"You always try to come out the best you can and get a win," Teixeira said. "It's exciting for them. They get really jacked up for it. ... Every week from here on out (during the postseason) gets a little more uptight. It's kind of about them being able to do it without any help and they've done a good job. They've done a good job today doing things independently.

"These guys are impressive. They've been through a lot. All the seniors in high school have been through a lot. They've pulled through really well and they're still able to show you all the work that they've put in."

Luc said the Wildcats feed off each other's accomplishments.

"It's like, 'One of my teammates just did that,'" Luc said. "It was all about us coming together. I think everyone really came out today and did what we needed to do."

In other events, Waterford's Evan Piotrowski took the 400, Fitch's Thomas Forde the 800, Bacon's Ryan Moores the 1,600, Woodstock freshman Christian Menounos the 3,200, East Lyme's Nicholas Vogel the pole vault, Woodstock's Keenan Lamontagne the discus and Bacon's Jake Martino the javelin. East Lyme won the 4x400 relay with Lucas DeNucci, Shawn Henning, Kai Ritz and Brendan Fant and the 4x800 with James Chekal, Finian Gates, Nathan Bergman and Ritz.

Forde won the 800 for the second season in a row, edging Fant by .53 seconds. Forde was a member of the Fitch boys' soccer team which reached the Class L state championship game in the fall. He is going on to run at Stonehill College, however, switching "main sports."

"The first time I ever started track was to keep in shape for soccer," Forde said. "But my mom said it was always my true love from when I would just run around the block growing up. ... I was hoping for a faster time. That's the second time I ran 2:00 here (at the ECC meet). Same exact time. I enjoy running against Brendan. He's competitive always."

