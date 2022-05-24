ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate candidate Jake Bequette makes campaign stop in Rogers

By Justin Trobaugh
 6 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senate hopeful Jake Bequette makes a campaign stop in Rogers.

He’s one of three challengers to Sen. John Boozman’s re-election bid. Bequette lists border security as one of his biggest priorities.

He wants to carry out former President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the Mexican border.

Arkansas Election Profiles: U.S. Senate race

Bequette also emphasizes the need for a fighting spirit in politicians which he says he’d bring to Washington.

“We’ve got to have the spirit of our founding generation, which is sacraficial service, being a servant leader, fighting on the issues that matter, making it a sacrifice, and making way for the next generation.”

The other two challengers trying to unseat Sen. Boozman are Heath Loftis and Jan Morgan.

