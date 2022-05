Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to kick off Pride Month in June and celebrate inclusion and raise awareness of the diversity in the LGBTQ+ community. Venice Pride, a three-day festival and parade dedicated to supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, kicks off Pride Month on June 3-5, 2022 in the heart of Venice and the iconic boardwalk with NBC4 and Telemundo 52 as exclusive broadcast partners of the entire event.

