ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

Musketeers celebrate 2022 Clark Cup with fans

By JAKE JONES
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY9zz_0fo4BeKi00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers’ fans made sure their Muskies never felt too far from home in the Clark Cup playoffs, even on the road. And after Sioux City claimed its first Clark Cup championship on Saturday night in Madison, Wisconsin, the Musketeers finally got to celebrate with their fans properly on Monday.

Hundreds gathered to cheer on Sioux City as players, coaches, front office members, and even the team’s bus driver took to the stage to celebrate the team’s first Clark Cup since 2002. After everyone was done speaking, fans were able to take pictures with the Clark Cup, and meet players for autographs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musketeers#Iowa#Sports#Kcau#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school baseball highlights and scores (5-28-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BASEBALL SCORES Gehlen Catholic – 11, Cherokee – 1 Cherokee – 10, MMCRU – 6 Kingsley-Pierson – 9, Humboldt – 3 MOC-Floyd Valley – 15, Ridge View – 1 Okoboji – 18, Harris-Lake Park – 4 Wahlert Catholic – 9, SB-L – 2 Remsen St. Mary’s – 4, West Lyon […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

May 29th PM: Scattered severe storm risk into Memorial Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5 from the National Weather Service) of severe thunderstorms happening with the greatest opportunity lining up for Sioux City and points to the northwest. A series of powerful scattered thunderstorms will have the potential to drop 1-2 inch sized hail and […]
KCAU 9 News

Briar Cliff announces Brian Ortmeier as next women’s basketball coach

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Briar Cliff Athletics) — Briar Cliff’s Vice President for Operations and Athletics Nic Scandrett has announced the hiring of Brian Ortmeier as the next head coach of the Briar Cliff women’s basketball program.   “We are thrilled to have Brian join the BCU family,” said Scandrett. “He brings a lot of great experience […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy