Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY FIGHTS FOR TESLA CHARGING STATION EQUITY!?!?

 6 days ago

Here's a shocking argument about cowtown EV access . . . Pushing for more charging stations across the metro sorta makes sense until we realize that most locals still regard these cars as toys for rich people. Meanwhile, here's a peek at a...

Kansas City Sunday Hyperlocal Scroll

In this quick post we catch up with community news and info from around the metro that might not be debatable but still remains worth a look. Check www.TonysKansasCity.com news gathering . . . Lesson Plan: KCMO charter school launches year-round instruction. Hide Transcript Show Transcript IS HEART OF THE...
Kansas City Downtown Renaissance Debunked After COVID

An outsider's perspective . . . This central city isn't nearly as impressive to visitors as so many locals might imagine. Here's a vlogger hot take and crappy dash-cam footage to back it up . . . Take a peek:. "I visited Kansas City, Missouri. There I found a clean,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Eat Out Season Arrives

Because sweating whilst eating amid the smell of sewers is a local tradition . . . Here's the legislative peek behind the madness. Kansas City officials made it easier for those businesses to set up outdoor dining on the sidewalk or street. The city waived certain fees and loosened some of the rules for permits for outdoor dining setups. The result: 81 permits for sidewalk and street cafes were approved, giving diners a safer option and businesses a way to stay afloat.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City Traveling Wall Tribute Today

An important part memorial takes hold and deserves a moment of consideration . . . The Traveling Vietnam Wall is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is 400 feet long and has 140 panels with names of service members killed in the Vietnam War.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Teachers Give Up On Kansas City, Kansas

The labor market in the aftermath of the pandemic continues to shift and now locals aren't quite as eager to content with tough teaching gigs. Here's data that offers more insight into the worsening trend . . . As of May 12, the number of people leaving the district is...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City 'Defender' Blog Reports 'Attempted Execution' Shooting

We certainly don't want to seem "jelly" and instead just hope share our thoughts objectively . . . Our bloggy journey has been hard fought and there's still a great deal of "resistance" to our EPIC community of snark, cynicism, appreciation of hotties and fart jokes. However . . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City Playlist: Local Taxpayers Funding Artists For Propaganda

Tonight we share a quick civic note for the most dedicated denizens of the discourse and our blog community who can (usually) always understand the big picture. A pet peeve regarding local cultural life . . . KANSAS CITY USES TAXPAYER MONEY TO PAY OFF MEDIOCRE PROGRESSIVE ARTISTS!!!. Here's one...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ur Local Swimming Hole Is Disgusting

For our friends on vacay . . . Here's a word of caution and a reminder that local holes are always treacherous. Take a peek at stinky danger and the constant danger of infection . . . The department has posted signs at both the beaches. "E. Coli is naturally...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Public Radio Hypes Racist Legacy Of Country Club Plaza

Local media is openly hostile to this local bit of Kansas City history despite the great many JOBS the embattled entertainment district provides. Nevertheless . . . Check cowtown progressives dwelling on the misdeeds of a long dead real estate developer . . . Which is slightly less courageous than calling out anybody who is currently in power.
Watch: Chaotic Video After Shooting Blames Kansas City Police

After first reports and news follow-up here are the basics of what has been shared with local media following a Kansas City police officer-involved shooting last night . . . “A female suspect exited the passenger seat, she got into the parking lot near about four or five vehicles,” Bell said. “Now, a handgun – suspect handgun – was located in the parking lot near a vehicle and two officers have discharged their firearm.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT!!!

On this Memorial Day weekend we once again regret the rising quotient of violence in Kansas City. Even worse and seemingly unlikely . . . KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF SPARKS GUNFIRE ON SATURDAY!!!. This is tragic for a lot of reasons but mostly because playing disc golf seems like one...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City EPIC Christian Evangelism Aftermath Hype Clip

As always, our blog community has an unhealthy bit of skepticism and snark directed toward anyone who believes anything too strongly. This, this local clip seems apropos for Sunday and offers a glimpse at a major gathering that was completely ignored by MSM. Here's what the faithful had to say...
Jackson County Exec Frank White Confronts Surprise Primary Fight

More than anything about Kansas City politics . . . TKC LOVES JACKSON COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY COMPETITION!!!. Rigorous debate amongst Democratic Party denizens makes everyone better and clears out the mistaken idea that any single party is "entitled" to voter support. Accordingly . . . TKC INSIDERS TELL US THAT...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCPD RETURN LADY CARJACKER SUSPECT GUNFIRE FRIDAY NIGHT!!!

It's important for locals to watch these gunfire incidents given that we never know what might resonate with the voters or the public at large amid election season. Here's the story so far . . . "According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the shooting happened in the area...
Suspect Charged After Pedestrian Struck Amid KCPD Car Chase

Summer reminder to be careful on local streets as rising violence and more brazen suspects occupy local roads. Here's one story out of many . . . According to court records, a GMC vehicle stopped on Wednesday evening by Kansas City police on Independence Avenue drove forward striking a police car. It then attempted to elude police. It reached speeds up to 95 mph on residential streets. As vehicle approached Independence Avenue and Interstate 435, it drove southbound in the northbound lanes. At that time, officers terminated the pursuit. Other KCPD officers located the vehicle near Truman Road and Interested 435, where the GMC had been involved in a crash involving a signal box.
KANSAS CITY, MO

