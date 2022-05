Sorento School’s final eighth grade promotion ceremony was held Tuesday night in the gymnasium. Eleven students were presented diplomas as they move on to high school. Sorento Principal Amy Jackson addressed the students, pointing out they don’t have to have it all figured out to move forward. She said each day is a new start and a chance to grow. She encouraged students to live in the moment and let loved ones know how much they mean to them.

SORENTO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO