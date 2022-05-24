South Beloit Police looking for robbery suspect

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police are looking for a robbery suspect.

Officers were called to the Mobil Gas Station on Blackhawk Boulevard on May 10 for an armed robbery. A man robbed the business at gunpoint, then got away in a car that was parked nearby.

Any information should be given to the South Beloit Police Department, (815) 389-3491.

