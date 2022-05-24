ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Based Entrepreneur Gifts $110,000 George Floyd Statue To His Hometown [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdpLb_0fo45JfQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1ud9_0fo45JfQ00

Source: George Floyd / Courtesy of Roxie Washington

On the second anniversary of his murder, Houston will be unveiling a statue of George Floyd in a park in his hometown.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Dannette Davis, of Kay Davis Associates , donated $110,000 for the statue titled, “A Conversation with George.” The statue was created by sculptor Adrienne Rison-Isom who she says took months of research to learn about Floyd to bring the statue to life. The Floyd Family Foundation was also involved in the creation of this sculpture.

“I met with many of Floyd’s family and friends while creating this piece and everyone described him as having a playful, approachable temperament and human nature,” said Isom. “I wanted to represent that by sculpting him with a nonintimidating facial expression and easy-going body language.”

The statue is housed in Tom Bass Park surrounding nature and lakes. The facilitators decided that this place reflected his “peaceful demeanor as described by his family and friends.”

SEE: Murder Charges Dropped Against Ex-Cop In George Floyd’s Killing

Floyd’s sculpture shows him seated at an outdoor table welcoming everyone of all races and ethnic backgrounds to have a seat with him. Davis hopes that visitors recognize the symbolism of Floyd being at an open table and looking approachable. His family describes him as a person who would “spark” conversation or friendship with anyone.

“We all witnessed the impact that George Floyd made on the world, but at the end of the day, he was a “regular guy” with a few extraordinary talents. He was an athlete and artist, but he was also a father, a son, and a brother, said, Davis. “Just like all of us he was a multi-dimensional human trying to find his way in this world”.

George Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin . The officer murdered Floyd as he gasped for breath for over eight minutes while it was all caught on video and later caused a national uproar.

“I think it’s important to focus on his humanity and ours, taking a break from the political messaging that typically follows the mentioning of his name. How do we make life better for the young people he cared about and mentored,” Davis explains. “This gift of life-size art should make you ponder your life choices and future.”

Many Houston leaders along with some of Floyd’s family members are expected to attend the unveiling of the sculpture at Tom Bass Regional Park III Community Center in Houston.

Watch the interview below with Dannette Davis who commissioned the piece as she speaks on her passion behind gifting the city a piece of history to honor the late Houstonian.

SEE: Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help George Floyd Send Clear Message To Indifferent Police

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 4

Juminocity
5d ago

great new world, deadbeat drug addicts become heroes...he shouldn't have died but that was his drug induced state being compounded by police doing their jobs...fact

Reply
3
Related
fox26houston.com

NRA wraps up 2022 convention in Houston with National Prayer Breakfast

HOUSTON - Sunday marked the close of the National Rifle Association’s Convention in Houston. The conference was met with thousands of protestors during the Memorial Day weekend after a gunman killed 21 people with an assault rifle inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school. For the third and final day...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Fayez Serofim’s Life Well Lived

If you were lucky enough to live in Houston during the boom years of the late seventies and early eighties, and even the rough bust years that followed, the name Fayez Sarofim has a certain resonance, conjuring up all kinds of mystical, magical stories of wealth and glamour, which is odd, because although he was a billionaire-plus, Sarofim was not particularly glamorous. Nor would he be mistaken for, say, Oscar Isaac. He was a portly man with a receding hairline and narrow eyes surrounded by square, thick-rimmed glasses. He always wore a suit and tie, even on hunting trips. But Houston then was a place where oilman Oscar Wyatt was another major character in the narrative, so you didn’t have to look like a movie star to find yourself at the top of the social and economic heap. And now that Sarofim has left us—he died at home in River Oaks at the ripe old age of 93 on the morning of May 28—you can pretty much close the book on a story that has just started to gather dust on the shelves of younger generations of Houstonians. The loss is profoundly theirs; it’s not financial—though he sat atop his eponymous Fayez Sarofim & Co., which managed something on the order of $31.6 billion—as much as it is historical. The Houston that Sarofim was a part of, where anyone could come into town, marry well, make a fortune, and act any which way, to the astonishment of the hoi polloi—well, its days are going fast, if they aren’t gone already.
HOUSTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

Meet Dee Ross – The Houston Based Rapper Who Has Started His Record Label “Foreverreal,” Where Various Artists Have Joined Him

Dee Ross, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, is rapping his way out to convey his emotions and is becoming one of the best artists from the area. He began winning local rapping contests for money at a young age and is now based in Houston, Texas. In 2015 he released his first single ”city on my back” that gained the city’s attention and motivated him to keep rapping.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
fox26houston.com

Looking for some family-friendly fun in Houston? Here's some suggestions

HOUSTON - Summer time is fun is revving up, and it’s time to put some events on your calendar that you may not know about, or you may have forgotten about!. Being the fourth-largest city in America, Houston‘s got your back for some fun in the suns The Greater Houston Moms website offers options galore!
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Fayez Sarofim Dies in his River Oaks Home — Dapper Financial Whiz Known as The Sphinx Leaves a Vast Legacy

Fayez & Susan Sarofim at the 2018 Museum of Fine Arts Houston 'Courtly Ball.' Fayez Sarofim died at age 93 Friday. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Long recognized as Houston’s premier wealth management guru and a generous philanthropist, billionaire Fayez Sarofim, age 93, passed away at his River Oaks home in the early hours of Saturday morning leaving behind a fortune estimated by Forbes in May to be worth $1.6 billion. His gilt-edged firm Fayez Sarofim & Co. is said to manage some $31.6 billion in assets.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Barack Obama
Person
George Floyd
Person
Nick Saban
Person
George Washington
KEDM

Days after the Uvalde shooting, the NRA convention went on as planned

The National Rifle Association's annual convention came to a close on Sunday, going on as planned in Houston some 300 miles from Uvalde and days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers there. Thousands gathered inside of the George R. Brown Convention Center for the NRA meeting while...
thebuzzmagazines.com

Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clutch City Cluckers moves into Katy

Asia joined Community Impact Newspaper in February 2022. She studied journalism at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Before relocating to Houston Texas, Asia was a freelance reporter for the Seattle Medium, one of the city's eldest and longstanding African American newspapers. She covers dining, transportation, government, business, development, education and more for Katy, Texas and South Houston. When she's not writing, she's likely trying a new restaurant or tv show.
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Kay Davis Associates
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area sisters looking to be adopted together

HOUSTON - They say art heals but so, too, can having a sibling. "I want to be adopted with my sister because I feel like my whole life I've been without her," said 16-year-old Julissa. "Ever since we got back in the system, we have been separated for like three years."
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas school shooting: Grief, vigils and outrage

As the city of Uvalde, Texas mourns the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered last Tuesday, days of false and conflicting statements by authorities finally gave way to an admission that law enforcement failed to respond rapidly to the shooter. In Houston, some politicians backed out of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, as protesters chanted outside. Correspondent Omar Villafranca reports.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Protestors clash outside NRA convention in Houston over gun debate

HOUSTON — Protestors returned to Downtown Houston for day two of the NRA convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Law enforcement broke up multiple arguments between opposing sides, including members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys. Members of the Proud Boys, which is designated as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
houstoniamag.com

How To Get Your Burger Fix on National Hamburger Day

Bludorn’s Dry Aged Beef Burger is juicy enough to satisfy the pickiest of burgerholics. Image: Julie Soefer. Although as red-blooded Houstonians, we think burgers should be celebrated every day, it’s especially important to celebrate these juicy, sent-from-heaven meat sandwiches every year on National Hamburger Day, happening this year on Saturday, May 28. While burgers are many things, they are most importantly here for you in both your lowest and your highest of moments. Anyone who has ever scarfed one down after a night out on the town — this is a judgment-free zone — can attest that nothing quite hits the spot when you have the spins quite like a juicy slab of ground beef gently bookended by two perfectly toasted buns.
HOUSTON, TX
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy