OWASSO, Okla. (KOKH) — The Owasso Library is sending thanks to the person who returned a library book that was 46 years overdue. The library took to Facebook, sending out their thanks for receiving Annie Annie back to their library. According to the pocket on the inside of the book, it was due back to the Central Library on Sept. 8, 1976. Now, 46 years later, the book has found its way back to the library.

OWASSO, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO