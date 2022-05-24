NNPD honors 12 fallen officers in annual memorial service

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Honoring those who gave their lives serving their community, the Newport News Police Department held its annual memorial service at Temple Baptist Church Monday.

Friends, family and fellow NNPD officers gathered to remember the 12 who lost their lives while protecting and serving the Newport News community.

“They gave their life here for all of you,” said Chief Steve Drew as he addressed the audience.

It’s been a little more than two years since Officer Katie Thyne became the 12th officer to die in the line of duty . On Jan. 23, 2020, she was rushed to the hospital after being dragged and pinned against a tree during a traffic stop.

“We performed our heroic attempts to try to resuscitate Katie and we were unable to reverse the damage that had been done,” said CDR Shane Jensen, a U.S. Navy trauma surgeon.

Jensen treated Thyne at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the crash and spoke at the service Monday. Jensen recalled how Thyne was badly wounded and her heart had stopped. Despite all life-saving efforts, her body had lost too much blood.

“Speaking with families who lost a loved one is one of the hardest, most challenging aspects of my job,” said Jensen.

“I never got to know Katie when she was alive but the impression that she left on this community is noteworthy. I have no question about Katie’s legacy. I hope and I pray that she’s resting quietly at the end of her watch,” Jensen said.

A framed proclamation was given to Thyne’s young daughter at the end of the service.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.