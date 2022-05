PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man says he wants his AR-15 rifle destroyed after the deadly shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Texas. Jeff Gearhart is an avid hunter with several guns, but he said he has no need for his AR-15 anymore. He also doesn't want the gun to ever fall into the wrong hands.

PORT ORCHARD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO