Florida State

Backlash prompts State Farm to end program donating trans books to schools

By Jeremiah Poff
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgRuo_0fo40mB000


Insurance c ompany State Farm is discontinuing its support for the controversial GenderCool Project amid backlash following reports that the company was donating books about transgender issues, targeted at 5-year-olds, to schools .

"State Farm's support of a philanthropic program, GenderCool, has been the subject of news and customer inquiries," the company said in a statement to the Washington Examiner late Monday. "This program that included books about gender identity was intended to promote inclusivity. Conversations about gender and identity should happen at home with parents. We don't support required curriculum in schools on this topic. We support organizations providing resources for parents to have these conversations."

STATE FARM DONATING TRANSGENDER BOOKS FOR 5-YEAR-OLDS TO SCHOOLS IN FLORIDA

"We no longer support the program allowing for distribution of books in schools," the statement continues. "We will continue to explore how we can support organizations that provide tools and resources that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion. We recognize and value the diversity of all people, and support a culture of respect and inclusion in the communities in which we live and work, as well as our workplace."

The swift backlash against the widely recognizable insurance company came after a whistleblower provided the nonprofit consumer advocacy organization Consumers' Research with a copy of an internal email encouraging State Farm agents in Florida to help donate packets of books on transgenderism targeted at children aged 5 and over to schools and public libraries.

The company initially defended its support of GenderCool but denied that the books were provided to schools. However, a Facebook post from a Tacoma, Washington-area private school thanking the company for donating the books cast doubt on the company's denial.

Comments / 146

bundified
6d ago

state farm may have cancelled their book donation program, but they also revealed their true colors first. I'll never be their customer!

Reply(9)
141
f.u.have a nice day
6d ago

Yea when they realized how much $ they'd be losing from customers canceling. Can't companies just keep their beaks out of this kind of stuff? Bound to alienate lots of people either way.

Reply(4)
73
TheThumper
6d ago

Nike. Ben & Jerry's. Subway. Disney. Salvation Army. Democrats. and now State Farm. these companies used to have adults in charge.

Reply(1)
76
