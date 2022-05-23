ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLICE LOG: 5-24-2022

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Jason Fournier, 31, of 19 Ben Berry Rd in Moultonborough, NH, was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle at 4:41 p.m. Sunday.

Joseph Hachey , 81, of 281 Lynnfield St, was arrested and charged with a violent harassment prevention order at 2:21 p.m.Sunday.

Brian Hanlon, 65, of 112 South Hampton in Boston, was arrested and charged with larceny over $1200 at 6:57 p.m. Sunday.

Jason Mccoy , 33, of 818 Lilac Lane in Dover, was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and an ordinance violation for possession of a knife with blade at 4:50 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Lynn Shore Drive; at 2:19 a.m. Monday at 124 Broad St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Essex Court and Essex Street; at 6:50 p.m. Sunday at 52 Williams Ave.; at 8:48 p.m. Sunday on 28 Joyce St.; at 6:33 a.m. Monday at Lynnway and Pleasant Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 7:00 a.m. Sunday at 200 S Common St.

Fights

A report of a fight at 12:15 a.m. Sunday at 14 Lawton Ave; at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at 165 Marianna St; at 9:56 p.m. Sunday at 100 Brookline St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrests

Ryan Eaton , 26, was arrested and charged with larceny from a person, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest at 9:54 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a minor motor vehicle accident resulting in less than $1,000 in damage occurred in Alltown near 525 Paradise Road at 10:55 a.m. Monday.

Alarms/Fires

A fire alarm went off at 80 Shepard Avenue around 1:53 p.m. Monday.

An alarm sounded at 2:32 a.m. Monday at 450 Paradise Road; at 12:32 p.m. Saturday at 5 Morningside Drive.

A fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 117 Stanley Road.

Threats

A report of a threat at 9:58 p.m. Sunday at 31 Cherry St.; at 3:26 p.m. Friday at 21 Elm Place, Unit B.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 8:01 p.m. Friday at 1 Dopherty Circle, Unit D

Lynnfield

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 2:01 p.m. Saturday on Market Street.

A report of a smoking car at 2:32 p.m. Friday at 471 North Broadway. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

Theft

A report of larceny at 9:26 p.m Sunday at 430 Market Street.

A report of burglary and breaking and entering at 10:27 p.m. Sunday on Green Street.

A report of shoplifting at 9:11 p.m. Friday at 122 Market St.

