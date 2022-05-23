Lynn Classical names Reese Brinkler, Tyler Wilson as GBL Student-Athletes of the Year

For their exploits both on the field and in the classroom this year, Lynn Classical has selected seniors Reese Brinkler and Tyler Wilson as the school’s representatives as Greater Boston League Student-Athletes of the Year.

Playing softball, basketball and volleyball throughout Brinkler’s four years of high school has brought her many successes and accomplishments. During her freshman year, she played on the varsity softball team, the junior varsity volleyball team and even won MVP that year for the junior varsity basketball team.

In her sophomore year, Brinkler helped the team to the Northeastern Conference championship for both the varsity softball and volleyball teams. Unfortunately, due to COVID, her softball and basketball seasons didn’t go as expected, but she was able to play volleyball and brought home the conference championship.

Brinkler’s junior year playing softball — while starting at first base — she received Defensive Player of the Year and helped the team to a GBL conference championship.

Senior year, Brinkler has not only been fortunate enough to start every game in the high school sports she loves, but was also chosen to be captain of both the basketball and softball teams. During a great volleyball season, while playing as an outside hitter, Brinkler led her team to a conference championship; and after this final basketball season, was elected as a GBL All-Star.

All throughout her high school career, while continuing this level of athletics, Brinkler received honor roll and maintained a 3.7 GPA while taking honors classes. Looking to major in Business with an Interior Design minor, Brinkler now only has to choose which of the 21 schools that has accepted her.

In his four years at Classical, Wilson had dedicated most of his time to excelling in baseball and basketball. Starting out on the freshman team for basketball and junior varsity for baseball, through hard work.

Wilson made both of the varsity teams in his junior year, due to his sophomore year being shut down due to the pandemic.

In his senior year, he was honored with the privilege of being named captain for both programs. With two solid varsity basketball seasons under his belt, and a GBL All-Star selection his junior year for baseball, he’s hoping his varsity baseball season will bring more accomplishments for the team and himself.

In the classroom, Wilson maintained a 3.8 GPA throughout his four years of curriculum — including taking a majority of his classes in the honors and AP categories.

Although, when asked what he enjoyed most about his time at Classical, Tyler will always say his opportunity to become a Coach Aid his sophomore year and spending time with the amazing kids in the Coach Program. He also participated on the Coach Program basketball team, where he and many other Classical athletes helped out with a successful basketball season.

Wilson is planning on studying Business Administration in college and was blessed enough to be permitted into the honors programs at every school he applied to. He is also hoping to play baseball at the next level and will continue to work hard to do so.

