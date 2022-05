After qualifying at eighth for Sunday’s Monaco GP, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed a gloomy outlook late on Saturday adding that he desperately needs a change of luck. In the matter of the fact, Lewis Hamilton, who had been technically contemplated as a title contender before the season-opening, but appears to be losing in the shadows of young bloods like of Verstappen and Leclerc, seemed to be improving during qualifying three earlier in the day, when Perez and Sainz crashed.

