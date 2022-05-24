The Vote 2022: Primary and Nonpartisan election information

At 10 p.m., the results started pouring in for Clarke County precincts, followed by enthusiasm from a mostly Democratic leaning crowd in downtown Athens. With 96 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Mayor Kelly Girtz sailed to a second term in office, fending off five challengers. The second-place finisher, Mara Zuniga, picked up just under 25% of votes cast. By 11 p.m., the Girtz campaign had called the race with 59% of the vote at just over 90% of precincts reporting. Clarke County School District retiree Pearl Hall had approximately five percent, while Mykeisha Ross got just under five percent. Physician and property owner Fred Moorman got three percent, narrowly edging out Bennie Coleman III, who withdrew from the race in recent weeks.

