Good is great for Salvation Army honorees

Sisters of Lavender Rose is soliciting bids from food service vendors. Bids are for service in the Saint Louis Area (i.e., Hazelwood, Ferguson Florissant). We are looking for providers to serve CACFP compliant meals for suppers and snacks. The days of operation are as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; with additional meals for Saturday and Sunday to be served on Fridays as well. The contract will be for one year with the possibility of renewal. All contracts are subject to review by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. To obtain a bid packet contact; Sisters of Lavender Rose; Telephone: (314-885-0805) sistersoflavenderrose@gmail.com. Upon contact Sisters of Lavender Rose will provide a physical address to pick up the bid packet. The deadline for bid submission WIll be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:59p. A public bid opening will take place at 10786 Indian head Industrial Blvd on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:00am.

FERGUSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO