Good is great for Salvation Army honorees

By The St. Louis American staff
St. Louis American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight award-winners were honored with Doing the Most Good” awards at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac on Saturday May 14, 2022, for contributions to The Salvation Army and community service. Awards recipients were:. Community Partner (Alpha Kappa Alpha, Gamma Omega chapter); Volunteer Service: Corps (Greg Cartee); Corporate Support...

