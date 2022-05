FROM SLV EMERGENCY: Pre-Evacuation Notice for Conejos Canyon residents on the South Side of H17 from Fox Creek to Horca area. Please make sure to gather all of your medications and have them ready in the event of evacuation. Also all residents in pre-evacuation you need to shelter in place do not leave your residence. Once you leave your residence you will not be allowed back in due to the fire zone closures.

CONEJOS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO