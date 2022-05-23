2022 Springstead Athletics Summer Calendar

With a new head coach and a young roster, Plant City narrowly edged out a victory over Strawberry Crest last week. Michael Clayton, the newest head coach for Plant City football, got his first taste of game action last week as the Raiders headed to Armwood High School for their spring football game against Strawberry Crest.
People in southeastern Hillsborough County could spot Coach Rich Luppino a mile away. He drove a white Chevy HHR that was painted like a baseball. For over a decade, he coached and ran camps at the Bloomingdale and Fishhawk Ranch ball fields. On Wednesday night, Luppino passed away.
Could Hillsborough High School senior Erriyon Knighton one day be known as the world’s fastest human? He’s definitely on the right track, so to speak, as he continues to open eyes in the global track community. In the recent LSU Invitational, Knighton ran the 200-meter race in 19.49...
But those who have seen the Tampa Bay Lightning forward have NHL success say his ability to knock a horsehide baseball with a bat past opposing fielders is a big reason why. And they say the mental toughness needed to be successful in baseball has helped make the 25-year-old a clutch hockey player, as he has been again for the Lightning this season in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
A local architecture firm hit a home run in its most recent expansion with the announcement of a new sports division. The Sarasota-based, full-service firm, Fawley Bryant Architecture, made the decision to launch the division to serve its growing list of sports-related clients, which now includes projects for MLB teams and IMG Academy in Bradenton. The firm has also completed more than $500 million in sports-related work since 2017, according to a statement.
MADEIRA BEACH — The event billed as “Florida’s only free-floating concert” is back for its third year, presenting a band lineup featuring both familiar faces and musical acts new to the event in “the sailboat graveyard” region of Boca Ciega Bay. Mad Beach Boatstock...
98 Rock Fest returned to Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, on April 22nd! This year’s lineup included Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Wage War, Jelly Roll and Lilith Czar. We’re from California and as soon as I saw this lineup, I knew we had to buy plane tickets and go! To basically see Trinity of Terror Tour again, only this time with Three Days Grace and Godsmack on the same day, was a can’t-miss opportunity!
Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
Happy 20th birthday to the Rusty Bucket! What better way is there to celebrate than with a scrumptious stack like the Gary's Belly Buster burger?. Until May 29 at the Sarasota locale, diners are savoring this limited-time milestone special—with its over-easy egg, American cheese, mayonnaise, relish, pickles, lettuce, onions and tomatoes on a sesame seed bun.
HERNANDO County, Fla. — Rick Ahrens has a big heart, he loves hard and he believes in his students. Ahrens has spent decades making the agricultural education program at Hernando High School into one of the best in the country. For 40 years, he’s put in countless hours of...
As Jeff Doward grew his portfolio of restaurants after moving to Bradenton, he hoped to include a taste of his old home of Massachusetts. Doward, the regional director for RAVentures Hospitality Group, found an answer in a familiar staple from his childhood on the outskirts of Boston. It was Kelly's...
SARASOTA, Fla. — Attention all "Jeopardy!" fans — you may recognize a new contestant in an upcoming episode. A Tampa Bay area resident will be taking on the challenge in an episode of "Jeopardy!" Bonnie Kistler of Sarasota will be testing her knowledge on the popular game show airing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Getting away from it all as a couple is so important and beneficial. But getting away from it all doesn’t have to mean roughing it. Timberline Tampa makes it possible to enjoy comfortable and thoughtful glamping in the middle of...
TAMPA, Fla. - It's gator mating season, and the reptile residents of Florida have been strutting their stuff for months now – including across Tampa roadways. Thursday morning, Tampa police officers were on standby, stopping traffic at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North MacDill Avenue. In video...
