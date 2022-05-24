Norwalk tops Genoa in regular season finale

NORWALK — The moment didn’t seem real yet.

Norwalk catcher Sam Battles did his usual post-game routine following Monday’s non-league game against visiting Genoa. It was then that the four-year player realized he had likely played his final game at the Norwalk High School baseball field.

“I’ve been playing here for since I was probably 12 with my brothers and friends, so a lot of good memories on this field,” Battles said after the Truckers’ 9-3 win over the Comets. “It hasn’t really hit me yet that high school is coming to an end and that I’m not going to be able to play here anymore.”

With the win, Norwalk improved to 18-7 overall, reaching the 18-win mark for the 16th time in program history — including the ninth time in the last 13 seasons.

Genoa (19-7) — ranked No. 11 in the final Division III state coaches poll — is scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Thursday back at NHS against Margaretta (19-6) in a district semifinal.

The Comets reached out to Norwalk to play the game as a tuneup for both teams prior to district games later this week, with the intent of playing a game on the field before Thursday.

The Truckers face SBC Lake rival Bellevue (14-9) for a third time in a Div. II district semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday in Fremont.

“They were a good team,” Battles said of Genoa. “We put the ball in play today and hit the ball hard, and that’s what we need to do. We get the bottom (of the lineup) going, roll around to the top.

"We feel we’re a pretty good team when we can do that.”

On Monday, the Truckers put together two crooked numbers in the second and third innings to race out to a 9-1 lead through three.

In the second, Kelton Chapin hit a one-out double, then scored on an RBI single by Ben Rothhaar to tie the game at 1-1. Griffin Peiples followed with a single, and Sam Battles was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Caleb Sommers then hit a ground ball toward first base and reached on an error, allowing Rothhaar and Peiples to both score. Ian Minor then followed with an RBI double to give the Truckers a 4-1 lead.

Bray Malson was hit by a pitch to lead off the third, and Rothhaar added another single to put two runners on. Both runners advanced on two straight wild pitches, which allowed Malson to score.

Peiples then delivered with an RBI double to score Rothhaar — who finished 3 for 3 and scored twice — for a 6-1 lead.

The Truckers were far from done, however.

Jesse Cole walked and Battles reached on an error, which again loaded the bases with one out. Sommers grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Peiples, then Minor walked with the bases loaded to force in another run.

The final run of the inning — and game — for Norwalk came on an RBI single by Eli Obringer.

Buddy Baker started and went the first three innings for the Truckers, the first of five pitchers who saw action. He allowed one earned run on three hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Jesse Cole ran into some issues in the top of the fourth, but with the bases loaded, Cooper Smith came in to induce a ground ball out to end the threat.

Minor and Peiples then worked the final three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts between them.

“When it’s 9-1 and you start walking people, that’s hard to watch,” Norwalk head coach Wes Douglas said. “Jesse hasn’t pitched a lot, and Cooper, we know what he does is throw strikes. He’s got a great low fastball that he can spot and a changeup that moves … he came in, got a big out and kept things where they were.”

Douglas also said he was hoping for more clarity on Monday as far as who will get the start against the Redmen later this week.

“So we’re still not sure which straw we’re picking from for Thursday,” he said. “We have plenty to choose from, and they weren’t bad today, but not super sharp. We have a couple days to figure it out.

“But we’ll take it,” he added. “We got everyone in the game — we always like to do that — especially with some kids who will have to play a big role next year.”

Though he wants to get sharp practices in, Douglas said it was hard to argue when a state-ranked opponent reached out to play a game in Norwalk.

“Absolutely, and that’s a nice program with some good athletes,” Douglas said of the Comets. “They wanted to come here, so it worked out perfect for us. I do like some good, fundamental practices this time of year, too.

“We’ll do that Tuesday and Wednesday and see what the weather does on Thursday.”

Genoa 100 020 0 — 3 5 2

Norwalk 045 000 x — 9 9 1

WP: Baker; LP: Ewersen

2B: (G) Witt; (N) Chapin, Minor, Peiples