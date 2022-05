PAWTUCKET – As details on a revamped plan for a new riverfront soccer stadium are hammered out amid rising costs, other projects appear to be facing similar questions. Lee Peyser, founder and CEO of the Peyser Real Estate Group and developer behind the Dexter Street Commons mixed-use project at 71 Dexter St., said he’s one of those watching the Tidewater stadium project with interest to see how it proceeds.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO